2 Sisters food factory on Anglesey has suffered an outbreak of coronavirus

Meat plants should consider staggered staff starts and gaps between carcasses on production lines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to new Welsh Government guidelines.

They emphasise social distancing and for staff to work and take breaks in small groups.

"Cohorts" should be formed, particularly if staff live together and travel to work with each other.

It said staff should not lose pay if they have to self-isolate.

"Self-isolation will not occur if pay is absent, causing infection to spread," the guidelines state.

The guidelines have been issued following clusters of coronavirus cases at Welsh food factories - including 2 Sisters on Anglesey, Rowan Foods in Wrexham and Kepak in Merthyr Tydfil.

They stress coronavirus is "unlikely" to be transmitted through food or packaging, and the guidelines are designed to protect plant workers.

On Friday, the first minister confirmed 204 cases of coronavirus had been recorded among workers at 2 Sisters, while 166 cases had now been linked to Rowan Foods.

Mark Drakeford said cases at Kepak appeared to be different to the other sites, as they were spread over several months.

While he said there were 33 cases at that site, Public Health Wales said the verified figure was 29.

It said Mr Drakeford was using numbers from the company.

Rowan Foods in Wrexham says it has introduced screens and visors to keep staff safe

Heather Lewis, of Public Health Wales, said no outbreak had been declared at the site, but investigations were ongoing.

"HSE officers were satisfied that Kepak Merthyr are taking all reasonably practicable measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the workforce," she said.

Rowan Foods said it had also been visited by the HSE and that this went "well". It said "no enforceable action" was taken.

"We have no serious issues which need addressing and we continue to comply with the law," a spokesman said.