Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Thompson Image caption Metal Improvement Company is based at Hawarden airport

A union claims almost 60 jobs could go at a factory linked to the aerospace industry in Flintshire.

The Unite union said proposed redundancies at Broughton's Metal Improvement Company (MIC) represent "another big blow" to the sector.

The union said on Wednesday 240 jobs could go at Magellan Aerospace in Llay, Wrexham.

MIC's parent company, Curtiss-Wright, said it has not provided "specific details" on restructuring plans.

Unite says the proposed redundancies are part of a "consistent and worrying" cycle of job losses in the aerospace sector.

"This is devastating news for the workers at Metal Improvement Company," said Unite regional officer Dave Griffiths.

"The highly skilled workforce employed at MIC have been dealt a cruel double blow through the reduction in panel work from both Airbus and projected work from other customers such as Magellan."

Aerospace Wales, the body representing the industry, has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could cost the sector in Wales up to 8,000 jobs.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Unite union claimed earlier this week that 240 jobs are under threat at Magellan Aerospace in Wrexham

US-based Curtiss-Wright said: "We did have a reduction in force at our north Wales facility.

"Positions were eliminated based on current and projected business needs. At this time we do not have any additional colour to provide.

"In accordance with our corporate policies, we do not comment on specific employee matters.

"While we have openly discussed our plans for restructuring actions throughout our business - even prior to Covid-19 - we have yet to provide any specific details."

Mr Griffiths said Unite was ready to work with MIC "to offset as many at-risk employees as possible".

"Without immediate government intervention for the aerospace sector, the loss of skills in Wales will have a generational impact on the industry's ability to bounce back in a post-Brexit economy."

Hundreds of British Airways jobs in south Wales are also under threat because of a collapse in passenger numbers and engine-maker Rolls-Royce has announced 3,000 job cuts in the UK.