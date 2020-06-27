Image caption Dic Evans from Ceredigion took part in a ceremonial final run on Friday evening to Aberystwyth promenade

A 73-year-old runner has completed his challenge of running 1,000 miles during the coronavirus lockdown.

Dic Evans from Ceredigion took part in a ceremonial final run on Friday evening to cap his achievement.

He was joined by other runners for a four-mile run, cheered on by supporters at the finish on Aberystwyth promenade.

He actually notched up a total of 1,011 miles, raising £6,000 for the chemotherapy unit at the town's Bronglais Hospital.

"Up to two weeks ago I felt quite good but I think the fatigue set in then and I had shin splints which more or less stopped me," he said.

"I was in a lot of pain - on a few days I could only do three-quarters of a mile.

"The messages that came with the donations were fantastic - I just had to keep going.

He added: "I will relax now for about a fortnight but I will run every day - I haven't missed a day for over 40 years."