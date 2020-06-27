Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour involving a large number of people drinking alcohol

Police have broken up a large illegal gathering in Cardiff Bay.

South Wales Police said they were called to Bute Crescent just after midnight on Friday to reports of anti-social behaviour involving a large number of people drinking alcohol.

The group was dispersed and no arrests were made, the force said.

On Friday, revellers who had dumped drinks cans on nearby Roald Dahl Plass were criticised when photos of workers clearing up were posted on Twitter.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption The group was dispersed and no arrests were made, the force said

It follows a mass brawl at at Ogmore-by-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, on Thursday evening, that prompted the first minister to warn lockdown restrictions would not be eased if large gatherings continue.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Litter was left after the group was dispersed

Mark Drakeford said the scenes "threaten the health of people in Wales and undermine the sacrifices the majority of people have made during this ongoing crisis".

Speaking on Friday, Ch Supt Andy Valentine said: "Such behaviour has a detrimental impact on the wider community and anti-social behaviour or criminality will not be tolerated.

"Our officers are responding to these incidents and are using the powers available to them, including dispersal orders and enforcement action, however with more than 100 miles of coastline, parks, towns and city centres, it is extremely challenging and we cannot be everywhere all of the time."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood

He urged people to take personal responsibility and asked parents of young people to ensure they know what their children are doing.