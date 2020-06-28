Image copyright Google Image caption All staff at the 2 Sisters plant in Llangefni have been sent home on full pay

Staff who have yet to be tested for coronavirus after an outbreak linked to a food processing factory have been urged to "act immediately".

Anglesey council's plea comes after 210 cases have been confirmed among workers at the 2 Sisters plant, in Llangefni.

Meanwhile, Public Health Wales (PWH) said about 300 workers "have not yet presented for testing" at a Wrexham food factory which has had 166 cases.

It said there was "no evidence" Rowan Foods was the source of the outbreak.

About 1,000 people linked to the Wrexham food factory have already been tested.

Image caption Rowan Foods in Wrexham has introduced screens and visors to keep staff safe

On Saturday, PHW said it was working with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to "urgently contact just over 300 workers that have not yet presented for testing".

Meanwhile, six more Covid-19 cases were identified in the workforce associated with the 2 Sisters plant on Friday, taking the total from 204 to 210.

PHW said the "increase in reported cases is low, which is reassuring and is evidence that the control measures put in place combined with the rapid testing process, have worked".

In a tweet, Anglesey council shared a link for other 2 Sisters workers to get a test "to help safeguard themselves, family, friends and their communities".