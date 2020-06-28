Wales

Abergavenny serious incident: One person injured

  • 28 June 2020
Emergency vehicles at the scene Image copyright @nalaheyw / Twitter
Image caption A passer-by shared this image of emergency vehicles at the scene

One person has been taken to hospital after a serious incident in Abergavenny.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a number of ambulances were sent to the Ross Road area of the town at about 13:40 BST on Sunday.

Wales Air Ambulance also attended but the female casualty was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales by road, it said.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Image copyright Catriona Baker
Image caption A number of ambulances were sent to the Ross Road area of Abergavenny
Image copyright Catriona Baker
Image caption Wales Air Ambulance attended but the female casualty was taken to hospital by road ambulance
Image copyright Catriona Baker
Image caption The nature of the incident is not yet known

