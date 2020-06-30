Image copyright Nathan Goss Image caption The painted message commemorating a lost village has been the target of vandalism before

An unofficial memorial to a drowned Welsh village has had a swastika daubed on it.

The symbol, along with a Celtic-style cross, was painted over the "Cofiwch Dryweryn" - Remember Tryweryn - slogan on the Aberystwyth to Llanrhystud road.

The slogan was painted in 1965 after the village of Capel Curig in Gwynedd was flooded to create a reservoir.

Last year, local volunteers restored the sign after the name "Elvis" was painted across it.

The current vandalism was noticed by Nathan Goss, who works in historic building conservation, on Tuesday.

He tweeted: "Cofiwch Dryweryn vandalised again. When will this stop?"

It is not known when the memorial was defaced on this occasion.

The Welsh Government has previously said it would be willing to enter talks with the Llanrhystud Community Council "and interested parties on better interpretation and protection of the site".

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers had attended the scene.