Image copyright Getty Images

Three more people with coronavirus are reported to have died in Wales, taking the total to 1,510.

Public Health Wales (PHW) figures also showed there were 26 new cases reported, meaning 15,743 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

To date, 137,853 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Wales, with 122,110 testing negative.

A total of 182,303 tests have been carried out, with some people having been tested more than once.

Almost all the new cases reported on Monday where in Merthyr Tydfil.

PHW said 101 cases had now been confirmed in Merthyr Tydfil out of 810 people tested on Saturday in connection with the meat production plant Kepak.

Dr Giri Shankar, PHW incident director, said those people and their households have been advised to self-isolate.

Image caption Map showing deaths announced by each health board

"There are no plans to take any wider public health action, such as school or workplace closures, and no outbreak has been declared.

PHW publishes daily statistics of deaths, mostly occurring in hospitals, but only when the virus has been confirmed by laboratories. They do not include deaths of 37 residents from Powys in hospitals over the border.

Image caption Graph showing number of deaths announced each day

The figures for deaths are revised and numbers are added to the correct date retrospectively.

The Office for National Statistics also publishes figures but on a weekly basis. These include all registered deaths, including those in care homes and at home, where Covid-19 is suspected, as well as laboratory-confirmed cases.

Find out how many people have confirmed cases in your area:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive. How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode, English, Welsh or Northern Irish council name, or Scottish health board name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – updated weekly. Although the numbers of deaths per 100,000 people shown in the charts above have not been weighted to account for variations in demography between local authorities, the virus is known to affect disproportionately older people, BAME people, and people from more deprived households or employed in certain occupations. Cases in England will be an under-count. Data released by Public Health England only includes people tested in hospital and healthcare workers. Figures in the other three nations also include people in the wider population who have tested positive. Public health bodies may occasionally revise down cases in their area. Northern Ireland only publish new figures on weekdays. Source: UK public health bodies - updated daily.

If you cannot see the box, click here.