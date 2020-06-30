Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardiff City's Sol Bamba was burgled while he and his family were away from home in 2019

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba lost a Range Rover, Louis Vuitton bag and a Cartier watch when his home was targeted by thieves, a court has heard.

Mr Bamba, his wife Chloe, and their three children aged five to 12, were away at the time.

Daniel Flynn, 18, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to burgling Mr Bamba's property on 27 July last year.

In November, Kyle Harris, 25, of Cardiff, was jailed for two years after admitting his part in the burglary.

Cardiff City were playing a pre-season friendly against OGC Nice on the day of the burglary.

At the time Mr Bamba, an Ivory Coast international, was recovering from a cruciate ligament injury sustained during a match against Wolverhampton Wonderers in March 2019.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption CCTV recorded the burglary at the Cardiff City defender's home

Judge Richard Twomlow was told the house was ransacked and property smashed during the burglary.

The pair wore gloves and face coverings.

Flynn, from Rumney, Cardiff, was seen on CCTV driving Mr Bamba's Range Rover Sport away from the house.

The prosecution said he played a willing part and had been involved in many burglaries.

Flynn will be sentenced on 16 July.