Image copyright Google Image caption Ysgol Pensarn is one of Anglesey's closed primary schools

Pupils on Anglesey will be able to go into school for the very last week of term, the council has announced.

Anglesey council had delayed reopening schools on 29 June because of a number of positive coronavirus tests linked to the 2 Sisters poultry factory.

There had been concerns the virus could spread to the wider community.

However Public Health Wales confirmed there was no evidence to suggested the Llangefni outbreak had led to "significant community transmission".

Schools will now open on 13 July for the Welsh Government's "Check in, catch up, prepare for September" sessions for the final week of term.

Other schools around Wales have opened to pupils since Monday, with smaller groups and social distancing measures in place.

It had been speculated that Anglesey's schools would not reopen at all this term, with the authority's leader of the opposition suggesting efforts should be concentrated on opening up in September, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Rhys Hughes, director of education, said the ultimate decision on whether to send pupils in remained with parents.

"Our head teachers, teachers and support staff have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that children and staff will return to a safe learning environment," he said.

"We believe that it is now the right decision to open classrooms on July 13th and important that children can, if they choose, return for the last week of the summer term.

"We have seen fantastic co-operation between all schools and the county council's education service, which has seen us overcome significant hurdles."