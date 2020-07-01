Image copyright Elin Jones Image caption Member of the Senedd Elin Jones tweeted a picture of the restored monument on Tuesday

Volunteers have restored an important Welsh cultural mural after it was vandalised with a swastika.

The symbol, along with a Celtic-style cross, was painted over the "Cofiwch Dryweryn" - Remember Tryweryn - slogan on the Aberystwyth to Llanrhystud road.

The slogan was painted in 1965 after the village of Capel Celyn in Gwynedd was flooded to create a reservoir.

Plaid Cymru's member of the Senedd for Ceredigion posted an image on Twitter showing the restored mural.

It is the third time the painted wall has been vandalised in the past two years.

Image copyright Nathan Goss Image caption The painted message commemorating the flooding of the village has been the target of vandalism before

Image copyright MOrys Gruffydd Image caption The unofficial monument was daubed with the word Elvis in February 2019

Last February, volunteers restored the wall after it was painted with the name "Elvis", only for it to be partially destroyed in April.

It was restored again, but the spate of vandalism led to renewed calls for the Welsh Government to protect the site.

The Welsh Government has previously said it would be willing to enter talks with the Llanrhystud Community Council "and interested parties on better interpretation and protection of the site".

The mural marks the flooding of the Tryweryn valley, which contained the Welsh speaking village of Capel Celyn, near Bala.

Image copyright @Jez_B Image caption The wall was partially destroyed in April last year

The valley was dammed to create a reservoir to provide water for Liverpool, despite overwhelming opposition from Welsh MPs.

The action was widely regarded as a turning point in the Welsh nationalist and language movements, resulting in Plaid Cymru securing its first MP in 1966.

Elin Jones MS tweeted a picture of the mural on Tuesday evening, which read: "Wal Tryweryn [Tryweryn Wall] restored and hateful, racist symbols removed".

It is not known when the memorial was defaced on this occasion.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers had attended the scene.