Murder arrest after body discovered in Wrexham home
- 1 July 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a 60-year-old's body at his home.
Terence Edwards was found at his house in Pont Wen, Wrexham, at about 19:00 BST on 1 June, North Wales Police said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Edwards died of a head injury, the force added.
A 41-year-old man from Wrexham was arrested last Wednesday. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.