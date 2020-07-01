Wales

Carson Price drugs death: Teen charged with supplying MDMA

  • 1 July 2020
Carson Price Image copyright Family Photo
Image caption Police have said that drugs were involved in Carson's death

A teenager has been charged with supplying drugs after the death of Carson Price.

The 13-year-old, from Hengoed, Caerphilly county, died in April 2019 after suffering a violent reaction to illegal drugs, a coroner concluded.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with supplying MDMA, a class A controlled drug.

He will appear at Cwmbran Youth Court on July 28 following his arrest on April 18, 2019.

