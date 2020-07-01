Carson Price drugs death: Teen charged with supplying MDMA
- 1 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with supplying drugs after the death of Carson Price.
The 13-year-old, from Hengoed, Caerphilly county, died in April 2019 after suffering a violent reaction to illegal drugs, a coroner concluded.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with supplying MDMA, a class A controlled drug.
He will appear at Cwmbran Youth Court on July 28 following his arrest on April 18, 2019.