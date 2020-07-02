Image copyright Maybrook Investments Image caption The new development would be near the Menai Strait

A £60m leisure resort, which would include a water park, is being planned for north Wales.

Maybrook Investments wants to develop the old Ferodo factory site and nearby Plas Brereton on the banks of the Menai Strait, near Caernarfon.

The plans would also include more than 250 holiday lodges and apartments, shops, restaurants and bars, creating 80 jobs.

Maybrook has applied to Gwynedd council for planning permission.

Image caption The factory - Friction Dynamics/Ferodo - closed in 2008

The company said it could start work immediately if this was granted.

It also plans to renovate part of the old Ferodo factory into commercial units, which would have enough space for 600 people to work on site.