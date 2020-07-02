Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost a quarter of the Airbus jobs in Broughton are being lost

A total of 1,730 jobs will be cut at two of aerospace giant Airbus's UK factories, the company has confirmed.

It is part of plans to axe 15,000 jobs worldwide in response to the hit it has taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Llyr Gruffydd, North Wales Member of the Senedd, said it was "gut-wrenching" that 1,435 jobs were being cut in Broughton, Flintshire.

A further 295 jobs will go in Filton, Bristol. Previously, the company said the jobs would go by summer 2021.

Airbus hopes the majority will come via voluntary redundancies or staff retiring early.

It said in a statement: "This split reflects the significant impact the Covid crisis has had on the UK's commercial aircraft manufacturing activities, which are concentrated in Broughton.

"Airbus will continue to meet regularly with its trade union partners in the UK in order to identify solutions that will help us implement this adaptation while minimising the social impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the company."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The job losses in Broughton have been described as "a hammer blow" for the area

The cuts in Broughton represent almost a quarter of the 6,080 workforce. Filton currently employs 3,200 people.

The Unite union described it as "another act of industrial vandalism" against the UK aerospace sector.

Some 134,000 people work for Airbus worldwide, with about 10% of them in the UK.

Gut-wrenching news. I've just been notified that Airbus is proposing 1,435 job losses at Broughton. More than I had expected. Both Welsh and UK Governments must now step up to the plate and do everything possible to retain these jobs and others throughout the supply chain. — Llyr Gruffydd AS/MS (@LlyrGruffydd) July 2, 2020

The factory in Broughton makes wings for the Airbus A380 - the world's largest passenger plane.

The Filton site is responsible for wing assembly and equipping the Airbus A400M, a military transport plane.

On Wednesday, Mr Gruffydd said workers had told him they expected to potentially lose 1,100 jobs in north Wales.

Airbus supported another three jobs in the area for every one at the firm, he said.

"We are talking about 25,000 dependent on Airbus in Broughton for their work."