Two rail workers were killed by a train due to "serious failings" by their employer, according to one victim's family.

Gareth Delbridge, 64, from Kenfig Hill, and Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, from North Cornelly, died near Margam, Port Talbot, on 3 July 2019.

Mr Delbridge's son-in-law said Network Rail's current working practices "aren't fit for purpose".

The company said it is working to "improve safety on the railway".

Investigations by Network Rail found Mr Delbridge and Mr Lewis had been using a tool with a petrol engine and wearing ear defenders, meaning they did not hear the approaching train, which was travelling from Swansea to London Paddington.

The report said six staff working on the line had separated of their own accord into groups of three, which meant there was no official lookout.

It also said the Port Talbot depot's management's "habitual ways of working had normalised behaviour which was inherently non-compliant with company and group standards."

'Archaic'

Mr Delbridge's son-in-law, Adrian Grant, from Porthcawl, said it was "unacceptable" for the report to blame individuals.

"These were very experienced men who went out to work that day and never returned home," he said.

"If that can happen to these men it says to me there are some very serious failings within an organisation. They didn't go to work for this to happen.

"For an organisation to put out a final investigation report blaming people working on the track is unacceptable."

Bill Kelly, Network Rail's route director for Wales and Borders, said colleagues were taking part in a two-minute silence on the anniversary of the tragedy, which "remains at the forefront of our minds".

"The safety of our colleagues and passengers remains our absolute priority and our safety task force, comprising of more than 100 people, has been set up to further improve safety on the railway," he added.

Calling the company's working practices "archaic", Mr Grant has called for the company to protect those working on tracks who are "putting their lives at risk".

"They've got men with flags and whistles or horns in front of locomotives travelling at 120 mph," he said.

"There's no lessons learnt by saying person A or person B did something wrong that day. What needs to be learnt is about the fundamentals of what went wrong."