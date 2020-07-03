Image copyright Nick Macneill/Geograph Image caption People will be allowed to travel to Wales' beaches and other beauty spots from Monday

"Stay local" travel restrictions are to be lifted in Wales on Monday, meaning people can travel to see friends and family or visit beauty spots for the first time since March.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said people will be able to "travel as far as they like for all purposes".

Current guidelines require people to stay within five miles of their home.

But with many other restrictions for the hospitality and tourism sectors remaining in place, what does this mean for your plans to see loved ones or go on holiday?

When can I stay in a holiday cottage?

Self-contained holiday accommodation in Wales may be able to open on Saturday 11 July, two days ahead of what was previously announced.

Self-contained refers to accommodation without any shared facilities so includes caravans and motorhomes if they have their own toilets.

But it is also dependent on scientific and medical advice at the time.

Image copyright Richard Hoare/Geograph Image caption Conwy Castle is a key tourist attraction in north Wales

When can I go camping or stay in a hotel?

No announcement has been made in Wales for holiday accommodation with shared facilities.

Can I stay with friends or relatives?

Only if you are forming an "extended household".

Extended households allow people to have physical contact, exercise, cook and eat together, and also stay in each other's homes.

People can only be in one extended household, which cannot be changed once arranged.

When can I got to a pub?

The phased reopening of pubs will start on Monday 13 July starting with outdoor spaces owned by the business and subject to existing licences.

It is dependent on coronavirus conditions continuing "to be favourable".

The reopening of indoor services will be considered later, depending on the success of outdoor opening.

Image copyright Geograph/Gareth James Image caption Folly Farm in Pembrokeshire is one of Wales' most visited tourist attractions

When can I visit tourist attractions?

Outdoor visitor attractions, including zoos, theme parks and country parks, are allowed to reopen from Monday 6 July, Welsh Government minister Eluned Morgan has said.

Speaking on Thursday, she said: "If the requirement to stay local is lifted, this will allow all outdoor visitor attractions to open - but, they will have to follow the rules on social distancing and hand hygiene, and they will need follow the guidelines we have set out."

An announcement is expected on this when first minister takes the daily briefing later on Friday.

Ms Morgan said the Welsh Government was continuing to work with the sector towards reopening indoor attractions and options would be considered at the next review of the regulations on Thursday 9 July.

Can I travel from Wales into England?

Yes. People can "travel as far as they like for all purposes" from Monday 6 July. In England a number of businesses - including restaurants, pubs, hairdressers and cinemas - will be allowed to open their doors for the first time on Saturday.

Can I travel from England to Wales?

Yes. First Minister Mark Drakeford has said travel into and around Wales will be possible from Monday.

Can I fly into or out of Cardiff Airport?

Cardiff Airport has said once the restriction to stay local has ended airlines will "slowly restart flying passenger services, increasing in August".

The airport has remained open throughout the pandemic to support essential flying including critical cargo and medical flights.

On Wednesday Transport Minister Ken Skates said it was for people to take "individual responsibility" when considering whether they should fly.

Can I fly in or out of an airport in England?

Yes. From Monday, people in England can travel to some European countries without having to spend 14 days in quarantine on their return, but no decision has been made on this in Wales.

The Foreign Office is also changing its advice against all but essential travel to a number of countries from Saturday.

The Welsh Government is yet to decide whether it will follow England in relaxing restrictions.