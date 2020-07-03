Image copyright Family picture Image caption Asim Khan's died after being stabbed in the street last July

The brother of a man stabbed in the street after a drink was spilled has told a court: "He died in my hands."

Asim Khan died on Cardiff's St Mary Street on 21 July last year.

Momodoulamin Saine stabbed Asim Khan in the incident but denies murdering him.

Hamza Khan said: "I lost my brother, he died in my hands".

Mr Khan is also on trial charged with grievous bodily harm with intent for attacking Mr Saine.

The 24-year-old, of Grangetown, Cardiff, told Newport Crown Court he was trying to defend his brother when he attacked Mr Saine, 28, of Ely, Cardiff, before the stabbing.

Jurors were told Mr Saine had his drink knocked over in the city's Soda bar and "words were exchanged".

Hamza Khan told the jury Mr Saine took a drink from him and racially abused him outside a McDonald's on St Mary Street.

The court was shown CCTV of the three men in which Hamza Khan repeatedly kicked Mr Saine in the head as he lay on the floor.

The court heard Asim Khan was stabbed during the confrontation.

"We just went for a good night out, me and my friends, we didn't want no trouble," his brother said.

The court heard Mr Saine's alleged racist comments "poured petrol on the fire" that night.

It was told Hamza Khan told police in September 2019 he had drunk two litres of Ciroc vodka.

He told the court he was "traumatised" when he spoke to police and told jurors on Friday the vodka was shared among a group.

Asked about the confrontation he said: "I was not intentionally kicking him to the head".

"I was kicking so my brother could get up and move off, I was defending my brother," he told the court.

All the defendants deny all the charges.

The case continues.