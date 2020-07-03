Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newsquest had put a number of staff on leave under the UK government's coronavirus job retention scheme

Newspaper group Newsquest has announced a large round of job cuts, with 25 posts to be lost in Wales.

Its titles include the Western Telegraph, South Wales Argus, South Wales Guardian, The Leader, Tivyside Advertiser and Pembrokeshire Farmer.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said the company was cutting 23 out of its 164 positions in Newport, but it is not known which roles will be affected.

In north Wales it is cutting two of its five reporters.

Lat month, editors warned local newspapers were facing a "fight for survival" during the coronavirus pandemic with many older readers unable to leave the house to buy their daily papers leading to declining sales.

Newsquest is the second largest publisher of regional and local newspapers in the UK.

The NUJ said it was "dismayed by the large round of job cuts and redundancies".