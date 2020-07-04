Image caption A hotel spokesman said the main building had escaped the damage

An historic hotel is counting the cost after being hit by floods as warnings have been issued in Wales.

The Ty'n y Cornel Hotel, by Tal-y-llyn lake in Gwynedd, has suffered regular flooding in recent years.

A hotel spokesman said: "The flood water is up to my knees in the road. It's flooded all the garages but not the main building."

The gardens of Gwydir Castle in Conwy were also hit as Natural Resources Wales issued half a dozen flood alerts.

The hotel building dates back to the 1800s and is thought to have offered lodgings since the early 1900s.

"The lake does flood a few times but we didn't expect it today," the spokesman said.

"It's the people who sometimes try to drive through that's the problem and the aftermath of the drivers going through," the spokesman said.

He claimed lorries were the worst, saying: "They just think it's fine to drive through, the bow wave goes half way up the building."

Elsewhere, fire crews pumped water from two properties after being called Pant Llwyd, Llan Ffestiniog, at 10:35 BST.

At Dolgellau, Gwynedd, they removed water from a house at Tan-y-Bwlch at 08:10 BST.

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic lights are in operation due to flooding on the A487 at Maentwrog

At Gwydir Castle, in Conwy, the gardens were flooded.

It was also flooded in February and in 2018 and 2019.

"The waters rose and rose as did our blood pressure and it came in under the stone wall again," a spokesman said on the property's Facebook page.

They were "tired but certainly not defeated".

"For now, we exhale and have a cup of tea," the spokesman said.

In Llanwrst, Conwy, North Wales Police warned of flooding on Friday night.

Llanrwst councillor Aaron Wynne said on Twitter: "After just a day of rain, Llanrwst is on a flood alert.

"This should not be happening after only one day of 'typical Welsh weather'.

"This is extremely frustrating."

Mr Wynne said he would call a meeting with Natural Resources Wales and other organisations "to hear their plans to resolve this long-standing issue."

"Don't forget about Llanrwst again," he said.

"This needs fixing."