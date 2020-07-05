Image copyright RNLI Image caption Two people were rescued by lifeboat after getting trapped by the tide

Two people out fishing were rescued by the RNLI after getting cut off by the tide.

A lifeboat was launched after concerns about the stability of a cliff above the man and boy at Oxwich Bay, Gower, after recent rain caused rock fall.

The Horton and Port Eynon RNLI took the pair back to shore after being called out on Saturday.

An RNLI spokesman warned people to consider the conditions of cliffs and walkways.

"This is particularly important after periods of heavy rain when there is the risk of further rock falls," he added.