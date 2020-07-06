Image copyright PA Image caption All shows for the rest of the year have been cancelled at the Wales Millennium Centre

Arts organisations in Wales are waiting to find out how much support they will get after the UK government announced a £1.57bn coronavirus support package.

Under the deal, £59m will come to Wales, with the Welsh Government deciding how the money is spent.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the money will "help safeguard the sector for future generations".

The Welsh Government said it would "protect numbers of jobs and livelihoods in Wales' cultural sector".

It followed a warning from the First Minister Mark Drakeford last week that the Welsh Government lacked the financial "firepower" to support the whole sector.

UK ministers said the pandemic package is the biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture.

Officials said the cash will provide "a lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations across the country hit hard by the pandemic".

They added that the money will help venues "stay afloat while their doors are closed".

The support package means an extra £188m for the devolved administrations. While Wales gets £59m, Scotland will receive £97m and £33 for Northern Ireland.

In May, the chief executive of the Arts Council of Wales said arts and culture organisations in Wales were losing £1.4m a week as a result of covid closures.

Nick Capaldi warned the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff could lose £20m over the current financial year. The centre has warned 250 jobs are at risk after being forced to cancel all shows until next year.

He told the Senedd's culture committee the industry was "on its knees" and would need "careful support" if it was to survive.

'It provides enormous security'

Responding to the announcement, the chief executive of Chapter arts centre in Cardiff said the support would be "very welcome".

"It is essential for us to secure jobs, to secure people's livelihoods and allow us to plan our various reopenings of institutions, galleries, theatres and cinemas, in good time," said Andy Eagle.

"It provides enormous security, enormous hope for the sector."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It has been nothing but empty seats as venues across Wales remain closed

The UK's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said Wales was "no exception" when it came to the hardship facing arts, culture and heritage bodies due to coronavirus.

"We have no time to lose in getting this money to the front line and I'll be pushing the Welsh Government to ensure that happens," he said.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We welcome today's announcement and have been calling for extra funding to protect our cultural, arts and heritage institutions for some time."