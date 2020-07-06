Wales

Cwmbran dog walkers find carpet covered in nails in grass

  • 6 July 2020
The nail-studded carpet Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption The nail-studded carpet was found on a popular footpath

Dog walkers have said they were horrified to find a carpet studded with dozens of nails hidden in the grass.

The item was found concealed in the middle of a popular footpath in Cwmbran, Torfaen.

The couple who found it while walking their dogs removed it from the path and reported it to the police.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "No offences were identified for further investigation and no-one was injured."

The spokesman added that the carpet had been safely removed by the caller.

But one of the dog walkers who found the item said: "Somebody has gone to a lot of trouble. There are approximately 30 very sharp 2in nails in it."

They added that they had shared photographs on local social media sites to warn other walkers.

