Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most attacks take place in the front garden, at the door or in the street

A postman who had to go to hospital after being bitten by a dog on his delivery round has issued a plea for vigilance to dog owners.

Mark Wilding, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, was attacked in a customer's front garden.

The Royal Mail has used his "frightening" experience to front an appeal to reduce the number of attacks on postal workers.

Nearly 2,5000 staff were attacked around the UK last year.

Mr Wilding, who has worked for the Royal Mail for 15 years, was walking up a garden path when he heard shouting.

"I looked up, and saw a dog appear from behind a car and run towards me. I could see it wasn't a friendly approach," he said.

"I used my mail pouch to try and fend the dog off while the owner raced to control it. While trying to protect myself, the dog jumped up and bit me on my hand. It then started biting my hi-viz jacket and my trousers."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virtual reality training has helped to reduce the number of dog attacks

Mr Wilding had to receive hospital treatment and added: "Although the wound wasn't very deep, it was very frightening at the time, because the dog just kept attacking and wouldn't stop.

"It could easily have been a small child and the outcome could have been so much worse."

He has been bitten three times before, one just a few weeks ago, adding: "It sort of comes with the job, but it shouldn't."

The Royal Mail's Dog Awareness Week is highlighting the long-term impact attacks can have on its staff and deliveries, including 1,622 days of absence.

Overall, the number of attacks have decreased slightly from the previous year but in some areas the numbers have more than doubled.

Dave Joyce of the Communication Workers Union asked customers to "think twice" when the postman calls, adding: "Put the dog away in a secure room before opening the door to collect deliveries."