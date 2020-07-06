Ely stabbing: Boy, 15, in hospital with knife wounds
- 6 July 2020
A 15-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in Cardiff.
The victim was found after officers responded to a report of a disturbance Heol Trelai, Ely, just before 19:00 BST on Sunday, South Wales Police said.
His injuries are not life-threatening, the force confirmed.
"Understandably there is shock... within the community when an incident such as this happens," it said, adding tackling knife crime was a priority.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.