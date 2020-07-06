Image copyright South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team Image caption The dog fell into the crack in Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday evening

A dog has been rescued after falling 25ft (8m) down an earth fissure.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday evening.

But due to the pet being trapped underground it handed the call over to South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT), which successfully recovered the dog and reunited with its owners.

"An excellent job by our oppos," it said.

Members of SMWCRT made the news in 2018 when they were involved in the rescue of 12 young boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.

Image copyright South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team Image caption The dog was rescued by a cave rescue team