Coronavirus death rate continues to fall in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Office for National Statistics looks at confirmed and suspected deaths from Covid-19 in all settings

Deaths from coronavirus in Wales fell to 30 in the most recent week figures are available for, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

Deaths from all causes in the week ending 26 June were also 19 fewer than the five-year average for that week.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board continued to have the highest number of deaths with coronavirus, with 12.

The two health boards covering mid and west Wales, Powys and Hywel Dda, saw none.

Denbighshire had the highest number of deaths by county at four, while nine councils had no deaths at all, repeating the previous week's figures.

The total number of deaths in Wales involving Covid-19 that occurred up to 26 June and were registered up to 4 July now stands at 2,438.

The number is higher than the Public Health Wales figure of 1,510 because those figures only count deaths confirmed in laboratory testing, which mostly occur in hospitals.

The ONS looks at confirmed and suspected deaths from Covid-19 in all settings.

The statistics also showed the total number of deaths was below the five-year average, with 19 fewer than usual.

However overall the total number of excess deaths for the year - those above the average one would expect to see in an average year - is now at 2,266.

Across England and Wales, the week up to 26 June saw the lowest number of deaths involving Covid-19 for the past 13 weeks, making up 6.7% of all deaths.

The ONS said coronavirus was likely to have brought forward some deaths of older and vulnerable people which could prompt a period where the number of deaths falls below average.

"The disease has had a larger impact on those most vulnerable (for example, those who already suffer from a medical condition) and those at older ages," it said.

"Some of these deaths would have likely occurred over the duration of the year but have occurred earlier because of the coronavirus.