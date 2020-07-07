Image copyright Google Image caption Vivienne Bryan died after being stabbed in the neck at her home on Francis Avenue

The trial of a 76-year-old man accused of murdering his wife on Christmas Day was told "she had a propensity to violence" against him.

Thomas Bryan stabbed his wife Vivienne at their home in Fairbourne in Gwynedd on the evening of 25 December 2019.

He denies both murder and manslaughter at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Defence barrister Ian Unsworth QC, giving his closing speech to the jury sitting at a social distance in court, said it was a "truly tragic case".

He reminded jurors they had been told that comments by Mrs Bryan had suggested she was not enjoying life in Fairbourne, where the couple had moved to live near their daughter, Angela.

Image copyright Wales News Live Image caption Thomas Bryan denies murder and manslaughter

"It is the evidence that Vivienne Bryan's erratic behaviour, more aggressive behaviour, became apparent towards the end of 2019," Mr Unsworth said.

"Feelings of social isolation are strong - anyone with experience of mental health problems will know.

"It is clear that Vivienne Bryan was expressing a view that she was blaming her husband and her daughter for her problems.

"Thomas Bryan said that afternoon's lunch was the best Christmas meal he'd ever had.

"Are there any signs that this man was about to commit a cold blooded murder?

"Unwittingly, he was having a nice time. He was pushing all the buttons.

"He was walking into something that would change their lives forever."

The defence barrister reminded the jury that Mr Bryan suffered from memory problems, which was why he had not given evidence in court.

And he said that police officers who went to the couple's home remembered Mr Bryan saying "she came at me first".

The trial, before Mrs Justice Jefford, continues.