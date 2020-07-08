Image copyright Google Image caption Anyone seen visiting the property will be fined, sent to prison or both, the Dyfed-Powys Police said

A tenant has been banned from receiving visitors after neighbours were left "at their wits' end" by persistent anti-social behaviour.

No-one apart from the occupant of the property in Myddynfych in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, can enter until 2 October.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it followed several months of disorder at the building.

Llanelli Magistrates' Court granted the closure order on 3 July.

Anyone seen visiting the property will be fined, sent to prison or both, the force said.

PC Steve Morris said: "This successful application was the result of a targeted team effort following a number of incidents...

"We have been called to the address numerous times over the past few months, and neighbours are at their wits' end....

"This notice was the final action to target the ongoing antisocial behaviour at this address."

He said several previous attempts had been made to resolve the issues here by working with the tenant had not had a positive affect.

Insp Bleddyn Jones said: "It is a rare move for a closure notice to be issued on a residential property, but after careful consideration and discussions with partner agencies it was deemed the most appropriate course of action to take.

"We are confident the order will reduce the antisocial behaviour that was happening there, improving the quality of life for other residents and reducing demand on us as a force."

A closure order is a tool under the Antisocial Behaviour and Crime and Policing Act 2014 and gives police the ability to close a property to provide quick relief from the anti-social behaviour.

Closures can be made for 48 hours without needing to go to court for permission but when applied for through the courts, closure orders can be for up to three months, and extended to six if necessary.