Image copyright The Pembrokeshire Herald Image caption Pembroke Castle had to close for a day while police dealt with the hoax substance

A former teacher accused of carrying out a Novichok hoax at a Welsh castle following the Salisbury poisonings has appeared in court.

John ap Evans, 66, from Pembroke, is accused of putting bottles of a hoax noxious substance in Pembroke Castle five times during July 2018.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard two bottles labelled "Novichok" were placed in Wogan's Cavern at the castle.

Mr Evans denied the charged and was given unconditional bail.

He told the court he wanted to go before a crown court judge to explain what had happened.

He will appear at the Old Bailey on 24 July.

Mr Evans is alleged to have carried out the actions four months after Russian citizens Yulia and Sergei Skripal were poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March 2018.