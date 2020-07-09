Image copyright Wales News Live Image caption Thomas Bryan claimed his wife Vivienne "went for me twice" with a knife on Christmas Day

A 76-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his wife of more than 50 years after stabbing her to death in their bungalow on Christmas Day.

Thomas Bryan attacked his wife Vivienne at their home in Fairbourne, Gwynedd.

He was found not guilty of murder but was convicted of manslaughter at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Bryan, who claimed his wife "had a propensity to violence" against him, will be sentenced on Friday.

Bryan gave a thumbs up to the jury as the verdicts were read out and the judge thanked the jury, saying it was "a difficult and emotional case for the family and for everyone involved".

The prosecution had argued Bryan intended to kill his wife, who he married in 1966, after an argument over his drinking.

The jury was told he called next door at his daughter Angela's house, saying her mother had "come towards him with a knife".

When his daughter asked what he had done, he said he had "stabbed her".

The court heard how the daughter went next door to find her mother "motionless" on the sofa.

She tried to perform CPR and emergency services were called to the bungalow on Francis Avenue just after 20:00 GMT but Mrs Bryan died at the scene.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole QC said Angela had told police her parents had Christmas lunch at her house, and described "tension" between them, which led to them later returning next door.

Image copyright Google Image caption Vivienne Bryan died after being stabbed in the neck at her home on Francis Avenue

After Bryan was arrested, he told police "she went for me twice" and that he must have stabbed her as "she tried to stop me getting another drink".

Blood samples showed Mrs Bryan's blood-alcohol level was 62mg per 100ml. Her husband's - tested four hours after the incident - was 89mg per 100ml. The drink-drive limit is 80mg per 100ml.

The prosecution said his levels would have been much higher at the time of the incident, "enough to cause a significant degree of intoxication in an average social drinker".

The court had heard Mrs Bryan was not enjoying life in Fairbourne, where the couple had moved from the West Midlands to live near their only daughter.

Defence barrister Ian Unsworth QC told jurors Mrs Bryan's "erratic and more aggressive behaviour" started towards the end of 2019 and she blamed her husband and her daughter for her problems.

Bryan, who the court heard suffered from memory problems, killed his wife by plunging a large knife into her neck.

Mr Unsworth had told jurors it was a "truly tragic" case that had its roots in an "accumulation of events going back weeks, months and even years".

He added there was "a history" which included Mrs Bryan holding a knife to her husband while he slept.