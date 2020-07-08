Image copyright RCT Council

A road has been closed after a sinkhole was found in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Workers resurfacing a pavement on Penrhiwceiber Road, Penrhiwceiber, discovered the hole earlier.

The road was closed in both directions at 17:30 BST.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said investigations were being carried out on the road, which would be shut until further notice. It said there would be an update on Thursday.