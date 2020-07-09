Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Crowded high streets will make way for social distancing measures to help the local economy recover.

Wrexham's High Street could be transformed in a bid to help businesses recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Measures designed to create more space on one of the town's main streets, have been set out by Wrexham Council.

A recovery plan has been set out for the town centre, along with a £50,000 marketing campaign to encourage people to visit.

It will go to the council's executive board for approval on Tuesday.

A new click-and-collect system could be introduced so people do not have to enter premises.

Businesses can also make use of pavements where it is considered safe to do so, under the plans.

The street could also be closed off to traffic from 18:00 BST to 06:00 in a bid to support the night-time economy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The high street could be closed off to traffic at night

The council announced pavement licence fees, which can cost up to £113 a year, will be suspended until March to aid the recovery process.

The Welsh Government recently allowed shops to reopen their doors as some of the restrictions were eased, while pubs and restaurants have been given the green light to open outdoors from the beginning of next week.

'Spend your money here'

Ahead of a meeting to discuss the proposals, council leader Mark Pritchard made an impassioned plea for people to support local firms.

"I'd ask the people to come and support the town and spend your money," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Don't go to Chester, don't go over the border to Oswestry, come to Wrexham and spend your money here. The local businesses need it.

"We've had a tough time here in Wrexham and the businesses are crying out for your local support."