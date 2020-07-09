Image copyright Gareth James/Geograph Image caption The main five-star Celtic Manor Resort has 400 bedrooms

Almost half of the nearly 1,000 jobs at one of the UK's best-known hotels are to be lost due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the tourism sector.

Bosses at the Celtic Collection in Newport, which staged golf's Ryder Cup in 2010 and the 2014 Nato Conference, told staff that 450 of its 995 posts are to be made redundant.

The company, owned by Wales' first billionaire Sir Terry Matthews, is one of Newport's major employers.

Affected staff have been sent a letter.

What is the Celtic Collection?

The Celtic Collection has 650 bedrooms across four hotel sites - including the main 400-bedroom resort - while another 154-room budget hotel is currently being built in nearby Langstone next to the Coldra junction of the M4.

Celtic Manor opened its new £83m International Convention Centre Wales last year - a joint venture with the Welsh Government - on a 2,000-acre site overlooking the M4 motorway on the east of Newport.

Image caption Former US President Barack Obama shakes hands with Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones at the 2014 Nato Conference at Celtic Manor

The 5,000-capacity venue, built with a £22.5m Welsh Government grant, boasted an evening with Hollywood movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of its first events after opening in September 2019.

The Celtic Manor's portfolio also includes three golf courses, numerous restaurants, two spas, a country inn, a children's nursery and an adventure playground.

How did it become so well-known?

Sir Terry, Wales' fourth richest man with an estimated wealth of £1.24bn, bought the Manor House and former hospital site in 1980.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The 2,000-acre Celtic Manor site includes a new golf course built especially to host the 2010 Ryder Cup

The 77-year-old electronics entrepreneur, who was born on at the old Lydia Beynon Maternity Hospital in June 1943, transformed the area into one of the UK's best-known hotel and golf complexes.

He built three championship golf courses - including the new Twenty Ten course for the 2010 Ryder Cup, a biannual showpiece event where the best golfers from Europe play the best from the United States.

Entertainers like TV presenters Ant and Dec, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, American singer Meat Loaf and comedian Rob Brydon have starred in the hotel's annual Celebrity Cup golf tournament.