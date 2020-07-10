Image copyright Rob Walsh Image caption Rob Walsh replaced the traditional chain with a paper one made by local primary school children

A mayor swapped his gold chain for a paper one to host virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Walsh, Mayor of Wrexham, stopped wearing the 18-carat gold chain when lockdown began in March as he needs help putting it on.

But he replaced the traditional chain, dating back to 1872, with a paper chain made by local primary school children for a virtual meeting on Thursday.

Mr Walsh said it was important that tradition continued.

The mayor has not been able to wear the chain since social-distancing measures were brought in, as he needs help to put the "complicated" chain on.

He wore the paper version, made by Park Community Primary School pupils, at the first virtual full council meeting on Thursday."I think it's very important that I keep doing things even though it's going to be very different," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Rob Walsh

Mr Walsh, like mayors across Wales, would have been attending events during the summer months, but due to coronavirus restrictions he has been performing his duties online.

He said he had recorded video messages for VE Day, football club events and even an online hen do.

"I haven't got a physical engagement until September, but that depends on when we're at," he said.