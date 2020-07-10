Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Williams' family said he was a "loving and generous person"

A man has admitted the murder of a 73-year-old whose body was found near a viaduct.

David Williams' body was found by his wife outside their Danygraig Lane home, near Pontwalby Viaduct in Glynneath, on 27 January. A post-mortem found he died of a blunt force injury.

Kyle Bowen, of Glynneath, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to his murder.

The 28-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.

Image caption Flowers paying tribute to David Williams were left at the scene

Gwent Police Det Ch Insp Paul Peters said his thoughts were with Mr Williams' family.

"I am pleased that today's plea means they will not have to endure a trial which can be very distressing," he said.

"Myself and my team would like thank the community of Glynneath and Pontwalby who were clearly shocked and saddened by Mr Williams' murder.

"There was a very large police presence in the village for a number of days and the residents were nothing but helpful and supportive with officers."

Following his death, Mr Williams' family said: "David was a very loving and generous person who would go out of his way to help anyone he could.

"He was very well known in the dog showing community and he will be missed very much."