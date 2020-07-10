Pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars can reopen indoors in Wales from 3 August, providing coronavirus cases continue to fall.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would also depend on how the reopening of hospitality outdoors goes next week.

Businesses will be asked to try to maintain 2m social distancing and put measures in place where this cannot happen.

It is one of a range of measures announced on Friday.

Campsites, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and playgrounds are to reopen in the next three weeks.

Wales had previously been the only part of the UK not to set a date for the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Pubs had reopened in England last weekend. In Scotland they will be able to fully reopen on 15 July.

In Wales they will be able to open outdoors from Monday in spaces they own and are licensed.

In other announcements, on 20 July outdoor gyms, playgrounds and community centres will be able to reopen.

On 27 July the following activities can restart:

Close contact services, such as beauty salons, tattoo shops and nail parlours

The viewing of occupied homes for rent or sale will restart in the housing market

Cinemas, museums and galleries

Campsites and other accommodation with shared facilities will reopen from 25 July.

Caution urged after Melbourne lockdown

No announcement was made on indoor gyms. It is understood ministers are still in discussions with gym and leisure companies about the reopening of indoor gyms and swimming pools.

The law enforcing the 2m social distancing rules will be altered to allow for some industries like hairdressing to comply. Other measures, including wearing masks, will be expected to be used instead.

Mr Drakeford urged "a note of caution", citing the example of Melbourne in Australia, which is re-imposing a lockdown after a fresh spike in cases.