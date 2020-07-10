Image caption Media Wales publishes a range of titles including the Western Mail and South Wales Echo

Half the staff working for news publisher Reach in Wales are at risk of redundancy, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said.

More than 70 journalists risk losing their jobs at Media Wales, which publishes the Western Mail, South Wales Echo and WalesOnline.

Local NUJ members have passed a vote of no confidence in senior executives.

Reach said the changes would "protect local journalism and our news brands".

The NUJ said Media Wales is losing their editor-in-chief, and is being "amalgamated with the English Midlands division" of the company.

Welsh deputy economy minister Lee Waters, in response, tweeted it was "the death of Media Wales".

In a statement, the company said: "Reach continues to consult with colleagues and trade unions over the proposed changes which are subject to a minimum 45-day statutory consultation period.

"The pandemic has seen significant declines in local advertising, so these changes are required and are about us operating more efficiently to protect local journalism and our news brands for the long-term."

Martin Shipton, office branch chair of the Media Wales NUJ Chapel, said members were "shocked" by the scale of the job cuts, which include the editor-in-chief.

"They have given their all during the pandemic to produce high quality content for print and online, yet even at this stage they have not been told how many of them the company wants to leave the organisation," he said.

He added that managers in Cardiff have been "kept in the dark" and changes have been planned by senior executives in London.

"To add insult to injury they have done away with our editor-in-chief and Media Wales is being amalgamated with the English Midlands division of Reach under a marketplace publisher based in Birmingham, whose remit covers the English Midlands as well as Cheshire and Lincolnshire.

"There are also plans, which have not been explained in detail, that involve integrating what we do in Media Wales with the London-based national papers, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and the Daily Star, as well as their websites."

He said the union will fight for members' jobs and "for the future of quality journalism in Wales".