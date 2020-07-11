Image copyright North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire started in a bedroom and then spread

A man in his 80s has been rescued from his blazing home by a neighbour in the early hours of the morning.

The fire, which started in the bedroom, spread to the roof of the house in Victoria Road, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, at about 04:15 BST on Friday.

The man and his neighbour were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

The cause of the fire is thought to be electrical.

Crews from Abergele, Holywell, Wrexham, Colwyn Bay and Rhyl attended the property.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the incident "highlights the importance of working smoke alarms".

Station manager Tim Owen said: "If the alarm had not alerted the gentleman, the consequences could have been fatal.

"This fire clearly shows the danger of electrical fires - they can strike anytime, anywhere.

"It's so important to operate appliances according to the manufacturer instructions and to check electrical items and leads for signs of damage or wear. Always buy from a reputable source and keep heated appliances away from combustible materials.

"Our advice is to be as prepared as possible in the event of fire, by ensuring that working smoke alarms are fitted in your home and that you have clear escape routes to enable you and your family to exit your home as quickly as possible."