Holiday firms are "frantically busy" taking bookings for cottages, caravan sites and holiday parks after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Restrictions were lifted on Saturday, with holidaymakers now able to stay in self-contained accommodation for the first time since March.

Three Cliffs Bay Holiday Park in the Gower took 300 bookings in one day.

And Plassey Holiday Park in Wrexham said their tents, lodges and caravan sites were fully booked within hours.

'Covid-19 secure'

Owner of Plassey Holiday Park, Sarah Brookshaw, said: "We are Covid-19 secure and have complied with all the government requests. We've trained all the staff, put hand sanitiser and distance markers all around the site."

Elizabeth Daniel, owner of Brecon Beacons Holiday Cottages, said the business has been "frantically busy" since the restrictions were lifted.

How important is tourism?

Tourism in Wales directly supports about 120,000 jobs - almost 10% of Wales' workforce - and contributes 6% of all Gross Value Added to the Welsh economy.

Across Wales, the sector is estimated to be worth more than £3bn - and £585m to the Pembrokeshire economy alone.

The industry had been on course to increase its overnight spend by visitors in Wales this year by 10% compared with eight years ago.