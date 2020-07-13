Poisoning charge after man 'gave parents fly killer'
- 13 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of trying to poison his parents with fly killer has appeared in court.
Robin Gilliver, 25, of Connor Crescent, Wrexham, gave poison to Melanie and Philip Gilliver at his home, Llandudno Magistrates Court heard.
He is charged with two counts of administering poison or other noxious substances with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve on Sunday 12 July.
Mr Gilliver was remanded in custody. No bail application was made.
He will appear before Mold Crown Court in August.