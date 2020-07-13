Image copyright Google Image caption The jogger was running towards Ewenny Garden Centre when it happened

A jogger was hit and thrown into shrubbery by a 4x4 driver who failed to stop, police have said.

The female runner suffered minor injuries when the vehicle hit her on the back, causing her to land on the bonnet and roll off on to the ground.

The crash happened in New Inn Road, Merthyr Mawr, Bridgend county, at 08:45 BST on 7 July, as the jogger ran in the direction of Ewenny Garden Centre.

Officers believe an elderly woman was driving and did not stop.

She was in a large grey 4x4 which South Wales Police said could have been a Nissan X-Trail.