Image caption The fight happened during lockdown, 12 days before travel restrictions ended

Five men, aged 19 to 25, have been arrested following a mass brawl on a beach during lockdown.

South Wales Police attended the disturbance at Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan on 25 June.

The force said groups of people had descended on the area throughout the day which culminated in "simply unacceptable" large-scale disorder.

The five have been released under investigation and the force continues to investigate the incident.

Image copyright Daniel Reddington Image caption Residents cleaned up litter on the beach after the gathering

Four of those arrested are from Rhondda Cynon Taff - Porth, Ferndale, Tonypandy and Tonyrefail, and the fifth is from Bridgend.

The force said a sixth man, aged 24, from Tonyrefail, had also been released under investigation after voluntarily attending a police station.

Chief inspector for the Vale of Glamorgan, Anthony Williams, said: "We appreciate the coronavirus lockdown measures have been difficult for our communities, but the kind of behaviour seen recently at Ogmore-by-Sea and other coastal areas is simply unacceptable.

"I want to remind those considering attending our beauty spots to think about the risks they could be posing to themselves and their loved ones if they are not complying with legislation and guidance."

He said parents should also ensure they know where their children were and what they were doing.