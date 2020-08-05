Image caption The project will recreate oyster reef habitats at three estuaries in the UK, including the River Conwy

Oysters in a Welsh river could see their numbers rise to 10,000, thanks to an "oyster maternity ward".

The Zoological Society of London, Blue Marine Foundation and British Marine received nearly £1.2m from the People's Postcode Lottery to restore wild native oysters in the UK.

The three-year project will recreate oyster reef habitats at three estuaries in the UK, including the River Conwy.

It involves creating and installing 45 "oyster nurseries".

The nurseries will be suspended under marina pontoons, containing adult oysters that will release their young into the environment.

Image copyright Zoological Society of London Image caption Project manager Celine Gamble said the nurseries are like "maternity wards for oysters"

Project manager Celine Gamble said: "It's like a maternity ward for oysters.

"Nationally, ZSL and partners will be installing 130 oyster nurseries and up to 30,000 oysters.

"In Wales we will install 45 oyster nurseries and up to 10,000 oysters over the three years of the project."

The oysters' new habitat will be created by adding a layer of old oyster shells and stones to the seabed to help improve the environment for the young oysters, known as spat.

The project aims to help native wild oysters, which have seen declines of more than 95% due to over-harvesting, habitat loss, pollution and disease, the conservationists said.

'Ocean superheroes'

Healthy oyster beds are productive and help other wildlife thrive, including providing nursery grounds for important seafood species such as seabass, bream and edible crabs.

Oysters also filter the water they live in, improving water quality and clarity, and capture carbon in the calcium carbonate that forms their shells.

Senior conservation programme manager Alison Debney said oysters were the "superheroes of our oceans".

"Despite their small size, they're capable of making huge changes in our marine environment," she said.

"Our dream is to grow a self-sustaining population of native oysters in the UK."