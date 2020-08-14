Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Enormous problems" are being caused by visitors not respecting Pistyll Rhaeadr, Phil Facey says

People in a rural village will meet to discuss how to deal with thousands of tourists visiting a nearby waterfall.

A public meeting will be held in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys, on Friday to resolve the "traffic chaos" caused by Pistyll Rhaeadr visitors.

Phil Facey, the waterfall's custodian and cafe owner, said lockdown easing meant visitor numbers had increased from about 1,000 to 3,000 a day.

He said the "area can't cope" with the "ridiculous" situation.

It follows complaints about people parking in passing places and leaving rubbish behind.

Image caption Phil Facey says visitors are "taking lib" and "putting nothing back into the infrastructure" of the area

Mr Facey said: "The waterfall has always carried a great sacredness for those who know her... It's a jewel in the crown of Wales that needs to be looked after."

He said many visitors were coming from cities and "taking lib" by bringing barbecues or picnics, leaving rubbish and "putting nothing back into the infrastructure" of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

Image caption Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant lies near the foothills of the Berwyn mountains

He wants to see visitor numbers limited and a system put in place where people can book their visit ahead online.

The meeting will be held in the garden of the Wynnstay Arms Hotel at 16:00 BST.