Wales

Girl, 5, hit by car on Barmouth estate airlifted to hospital

  • 14 August 2020
police car

A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

The youngster was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, in Liverpool, for treatment after the crash.

North Wales Police were called to Pentre Bach estate, in Barmouth, Gwynedd, by the ambulance service at 17:45 BST on Thursday.

The force has issued an appeal for witnesses to contact them.