Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption People clapped as the funeral procession passed

The funeral of broadcaster Chris Needs has taken place following his death at the age of 66.

A presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 1996, he died from a heart condition last month.

Mr Needs, from Cwmafan, in Neath Port Talbot, was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2005.

Mourners clapped the cortege as it passed through the town. His husband, Gabe Cameron, walked ahead of the hearse with their pet dog Buster Llyr.

Speaking at the Margam Crematorium service, Mr Cameron recalled a man who enjoyed being the centre of attention.

"He loved having people around him and telling jokes and tales," he said.

"But he did not love being a celebrity."

The service was given by Rev Phillip Denyer.

He said: "I want to encourage you to thank God for Chris and who he was.

"Thank God for what he achieved and the way he touched all of your lives.

"Say goodbye to Chris today but don't ever be tempted to forget him."

Image caption Chris Needs welcomed visitors to his Friendly Garden for 18 years

A Welsh language version of Robbie Williams' Angels was played at the service, a song Mr Needs once performed at the Eisteddfod.

"On stage everyone was dressed in white because the song was Angels," Rev Denyer said.

"But because on stage Robbie Williams would always wear black leather, Chris was the only one on stage in black leather."

Before the service, Mr Cameron thanked people for their "wonderful" tributes and messages of support.

He said he had continued to receive them daily since Mr Needs' death on 26 July.

"The response has been overwhelming and I still have not been able to reply to everyone, but please be assured that I will be reading through every message, although it may take me a while," Mr Cameron said.