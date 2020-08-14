Image copyright Sharl Jones Image caption The bridge has been closed in both directions

A bridge has been reopened after a van fell from a transporter vehicle.

Jubilee Bridge, known as the Blue Bridge, in Queensferry, Flintshire, had been closed in both directions between Hawarden Castle Hotel and the Queensferry Hotel.

Police said they were called to a collision on the bridge on Welsh Road at around 15:10 BST on Friday.

The bridge carries the B5441 over the River Dee, linking Queensferry and Garden City.