Queensferry Blue Bridge reopened after van falls from transporter
- 14 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A bridge has been reopened after a van fell from a transporter vehicle.
Jubilee Bridge, known as the Blue Bridge, in Queensferry, Flintshire, had been closed in both directions between Hawarden Castle Hotel and the Queensferry Hotel.
Police said they were called to a collision on the bridge on Welsh Road at around 15:10 BST on Friday.
The bridge carries the B5441 over the River Dee, linking Queensferry and Garden City.