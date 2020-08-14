Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage before armed police arrive

Four people have now been arrested after reports of a shooting that armed police were called to.

South Wales Police received a call to the Redlands Road area of Penarth at about 14:00 BST on Thursday.

A man, 20, from Heath, a boy, 16, from Llanrumney and girl, 16, from Splott, all in Cardiff, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A boy, 16, from Penarth, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Image caption There was a large police presence with areas cordoned off

There are no reports of serious injuries, although one male youth suffered a cut to his hand, South Wales Police said.

Det Ch Insp Tom Moore said: "We are grateful to the community in Penarth for their patience and understanding yesterday, and for their support as we continue our investigation.

Image caption Police searched houses in the Althorp Drive area of Penarth

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and we're not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

Roads were cordoned off and officers visited a number of addresses in the Penarth area.