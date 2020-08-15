Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Caught on camera: Lightning strikes house in Wrexham

More heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to flooding on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Places could see up to 40mm (1.5in) in an hour and up to 90mm (3.5in) in a few hours in some areas on Sunday.

Monday's thunderstorms may be accompanied by large hail stones, frequent lightning and gusty winds, it said.

Thunderstorms have brought flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales throughout the week.